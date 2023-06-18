Two goals in the final 30 seconds earned Wodonga a dramatic draw away to North Albury on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had led by six goals early in the fourth quarter before seven goals in a row saw the home side hit the front.
But young shooter Ruby Martin held her nerve to nail two shots at the death as it finished 48-48.
"There's a little bit of disappointment we were up by a bit in that last quarter and let them get back into it but it's a fitting result for what was a really tough game," Wodonga coach Bianca Mann said.
"Both teams fought hard and we're happy with a draw.
"We were a few goals down towards the end there but the girls found a way to fight again and we took our chance to get back in it.
"We had a few challenges: Lisa French is out at the moment and we had to manage the load of Lily McKimmie ahead of her trip to the Association Championships.
"Ruby Martin came on and did a fantastic job in GS in the last half and right across the court, everyone contributed and did their role."
Madi Nation had another strong game at wing-attack for Wodonga, with Martin and Cassi Mathey both shooting 20 goals for the Bulldogs.
At the other end, Lily Kelly shot 35 for a Hoppers side still missing injured coach Em Browne, while Kealey Moore came on for her A-grade debut and nailed four goals late in the game.
"We came into the last quarter two goals down so it's nice to see the girls have that fight to come back," Browne said.
"Unfortunately we just fell short at the line but going away with a draw is good, we're happy with that.
"It's pretty well-known we've got quite a young list - we had three of the older girls out today - so their ability to dig deep and match it with Wodonga and get that little run on, just falling short at the end, it gives me a lot of encouragement for the future.
"Kealey Moore came into goal-attack in the second half and you wouldn't have known it was her first game.
"That's what we try to pride ourselves on: being able to have a young list but putting anyone we want on the court and not losing anything when we do.
"I'm really happy with what we've got there, we just need to put a few more wins on the board and start to believe in ourselves."
Another young star of the competition, Kaleisha Pell, shot 44 goals in Yarrawonga's big win away to Albury.
Pell combined well with Maddy Allan, who contributed 27 goals in the 73-27 win which leaves the Pigeons three wins clear at the top of the ladder.
Lilli Howe shot 25 of the Tigers' goals.
