The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury and Wodonga play out a dramatic draw in Ovens and Murray A-grade

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madi Nation and Kelsey Lieschke bring a stray bunch of balloons under control at Bunton Park. Picture by James Wiltshire
Madi Nation and Kelsey Lieschke bring a stray bunch of balloons under control at Bunton Park. Picture by James Wiltshire

Two goals in the final 30 seconds earned Wodonga a dramatic draw away to North Albury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.