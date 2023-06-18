The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Skiers heading to North East alpine region urged to take extreme care this winter

Updated June 18 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rescuers get set to carry Jonathon Evans from the scene of his crash last September. Pictures by Ambulance Victoria
Rescuers get set to carry Jonathon Evans from the scene of his crash last September. Pictures by Ambulance Victoria

Snow-goers are urged to take extra care in the wake of last year's lucky escape by a motorist who plummeted down an embankment at Mount Hotham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.