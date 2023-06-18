Snow-goers are urged to take extra care in the wake of last year's lucky escape by a motorist who plummeted down an embankment at Mount Hotham.
Jonathon Evans was travelling down the Great Alpine Road last September when he lost control of his car.
A former bus driver with years of experience negotiating icy conditions, Mr Evans said he clearly remembered the horrifying moment an ill-timed gust of wind swept his car sideways.
His car rolled 300 metres before coming to a rest on the roof.
Mr Evans, 45, managed to to crawl out of the car despite severe injuries to his head and chest and multiple fractures.
He lay in the post-blizzard snow, in minus-4 degree temperatures, and waited for a rescue team he wasn't sure would arrive.
"I wasn't expecting to make it to be honest," he said.
"I reconciled with the fact of where I was, the conditions and the shape I was in. I was ready to freeze.
Mr Evans was stranded for about 45 minutes before a passerby noticed swerved tyre tracks in the snow.
The curious bystander ventured down the embankment, saw Mr Evans and called Triple-0, which launched a multi-agency response.
Responders at the scene would later estimate that another 15 minutes of snowfall would have blanketed the tyre tracks.
Ambulance Victoria Hume regional director Narelle Capp said the popular alpine regions could be dangerous, even for seasoned skiers.
"It can be extremely difficult to locate patients in remote conditions and we know that time is of the essence," she said.
"We encourage anyone going to the snow to be prepared and aware that the weather conditions change quickly.
"Carry a phone, keep a map on hand, tell someone where you're going and know basic CPR.
"In the event of an emergency, call Triple-0 and, if possible, organise a friend or bystander to meet paramedics to take them to the patient."
Mark Eddey was the only paramedic able to access Mr Evans, in a job he said was the most memorable of a 25-year career.
"There are a few times in a paramedic's life where you stop and think, 'if I wasn't there, this person wouldn't have survived' and this was that job for me," he said.
A team of more than 30 emergency services workers, including the SES, helped the Coburg man through the five-hour ordeal.
