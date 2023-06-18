Brock-Burrum has kept its finals hopes flickering after overcoming a lacklustre CDHBU by 23-points at Coreen on Saturday.
With their season on the line, the Saints booted the opening four goals and were never seriously challenged as they kept the home side at arms-length for the remainder of the contest to eventually win 10.9 (69) to 6.10 (46).
The Saints started the season 0-5 but have now rattled off four consecutive wins to move to eighth spot and only four points behind sixth-placed Jindera.
Coach Peter Cook who booted three goals in the win said it was a classic 'eight point' encounter with the two sides only meeting once during the home and away season.
"We spoke about it pre-match that we only meet once during the season and it was a must win clash for us," Cook said.
"We identified how much score they give away to the opposition and that they have got some handy players across the board.
"But we pinpointed areas where we thought we could exploit to get the win.
"Getting off to a fast start was one of them which was pleasing and our midfielders are getting better on a weekly basis.
"Hopefully our 0-5 start doesn't come back to haunt us because there was some genuine elation coming off the ground on Saturday after beating CDHBU who had been playing some good footy.
"Then you hear Giants have beaten Holbrook and Lockhart rolled Howlong and it just highlights that apart from Osborne, every side is beatable.
"Even against Osborne we were only a point down at the last change and got beat by less than two goals."
The Power sorely missed the influence of dual best and fairest Cal Butler (overseas) and leading goalkicker Corey Smith who is still battling a knee complaint suffered in round five.
Jeremy Luff had a field day in the ruck for the Saints in the absence of Butler to emerge as the Saints best player.
Ronnie Boulton, Corey Pearse, and Darcy I'Anson were also solid contributors in the away from home win.
Cook said even though the Saints endured a horror 0-5 start to the season, they were ultra-competitive with the exception of a big loss against reigning Holbrook in round five.
"I suppose those games that are close, you need to win half of them to play finals," he said.
"In three of those first five games we were close at the last break and didn't end up winning any of them which hurts.
"We were in front of Osborne half-way through the last-quarter, up against Jindera at three-quarter-time and were in it all day against Billabong Crows.
"But we lost three tight games which puts you on the back foot.
"Internally we know we can produce some good footy and match those top sides, so I wasn't too worried about starting 0-5.
"But now there is not any margin for error and the next three matches against Culcairn, Henty and Billabong Crows could decide our finals fate."
