The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Thurgoona wins third game in a row to move within percentage of top six

JC
By John Conroy
June 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldog Zac Gibbons shapes to kick under pressure from Tallangatta's Daniel O'Connell. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Bulldog Zac Gibbons shapes to kick under pressure from Tallangatta's Daniel O'Connell. Pictures by Mark Jesser

TWO reserves youngsters who have stepped up in recent weeks helped Thurgoona to its best win of the year on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.