TWO reserves youngsters who have stepped up in recent weeks helped Thurgoona to its best win of the year on Saturday.
After six reserves games each this year, Lincoln Hardy and Aiden Heinrich were instrumental in the side's 12.9 (81) to 9.9 (63) victory over Tallangatta, the Dogs' third win on the trot.
Hardy, in only his second game of senior football, was an energetic presence at high-half forward and booted two goals while Heinrich was best afield in his third outing for the side.
Heinrich has returned to the club after a stint at North Albury in the Ovens and Murray while Hardy is another youngster with connections to the club who has crossed this year, both playing six reserves games in the first half of the season.
"Having young guys step up and really be able to compete at the level is really exciting," Bullodgs coach Dan Cleary said.
"Lincoln had a really big impact against Dederang-Mount Beauty last week and this week was no different, he's a bit of an excitement machine.
"It's pretty impressive what he's been able to so far in terms of impacting the scoreboard early for us.
"Aiden was really important in terms of rebounding the footy from halfback.
"He's come up and really showed a level of maturity that has made him fit into the team really well."
The Bulldogs got the jump early with goals to Jake Bruce and Hardy helping establish a 22-point lead at the first break and setting up the win.
Tom Osmortherly and Robbie Landman combined to quell the influence of Tallangatta ruckman Scott Spencer, but the Hoppers' big man was still a major force.
Darcy Penny and Nathan Cook were also good for the Bulldogs while Spencer got strong support from Ben Hewatt and Jacob Wood.
The Hoppers made a couple of surges at the Bulldogs but the home side was able to kick goals through a variety of players to keep the visitors in check.
The Bulldogs have cycled through more than 30 players this year but are now settling.
"Early in the season we let sides kick three, four, five goals and really turn the momentum around but on the weekend we were able to stand tall when we needed," Cleary said.
"It's a massive win for us in terms of keeping in touch with the middle-of-the-road group.
"It's good for momentum and the confidence of our younger group."
