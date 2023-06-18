Yackandandah bounced back from its only loss of the season to topple Dederang-Mount Beauty in the Tallangatta and District Football League on Saturday, June 17.
The Roos fell to ladder leaders Kiewa-Sandy Creek, but a five-goal-to-two second quarter proved pivotal in the 9.16 (70) to 7.6 (48) away win.
The visitors' Nick Donaghey was the team's only multiple goalkicker with two, as captain James O'Connell, Logan Martin, captain Ben McIntosh and Joakim Jarrett excelled.
Connor Brodie and Josh Kable were DMB's best.
Meanwhile, KSC maintained its charge towards the minor premiership with a 149-point demolition of Mitta United.
The Hawks kicked seven and eight goals respectively in the second and final quarters in the 24.19 (163) to 2.2 (14) hiding.
Scott Bartel and Mitch Paton booted four majors apiece, Jack McDonald chipped in with three, with the latter two joining Jordyn Croucher as the best.
