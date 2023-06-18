Unity fell upon the parish of the Greek Orthodox of Albury on Sunday 18 June, in honour of His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia.
For the first time his eminence visited the region, along with Wagga, to connect and share.
His Eminence said his mission in Australia was to "unite all people, not only the Greeks".
"I don't see how many people there are, but who they are," he said.
"Albury is a very small community but with many beautiful people."
He said it was a shock to be offered to be a spiritual leader for more than one million people in Australia upon his arrival in the country four years ago.
"It was a great surprise, but I feel very blessed."
Also at the service was Albury mayor Kylie King, deputy mayor Steve Bowen and Albury MP Justin Clancy, who joined in the celebrations with a feast and dance.
Cr King said it was a wonderful service and she felt honoured that his Eminence came to the region.
