The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Thurgoona topples Tallangatta in Tallangatta and District netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 18 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona's Eliza Quinlivan looks to catch the ball against the Hoppers. Picture by Mark Jesser
Thurgoona's Eliza Quinlivan looks to catch the ball against the Hoppers. Picture by Mark Jesser

Tallangatta out-scored Thurgoona in the last quarter, but the latter held on in a thriller in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association on Saturday, June 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.