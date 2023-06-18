Tallangatta out-scored Thurgoona in the last quarter, but the latter held on in a thriller in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association on Saturday, June 17.
The home team held a six-goal break and with Sharla Sutcliffe and Mollie Cleary finishing with 19 and 17 goals respectively, Thurgoona posted a 42-38 win.
Cleary and Eliza Quinlivan were terrific for the victors, while Hannah Pole (20 goals) and Isobel Norman (18) featured for the visitors.
Yackandandah defeated Dederang-Mount Beauty 56-39.
Jess Garland posted 33 goals for the visitors, while Alysha de Koeyer responded with 30 for the home outfit.
Chiltern's Zoe Rae racked up 55 goals in the 77-38 win over Wodonga Saints.
Danielle Walsh scored 27 goals for the home team.
Beechworth toppled Rutherglen 58-26.
Sarah Robinson was superb, while Jessica Oats impressed for the visitors.
Barnawartha defeated Wahgunyah 60-30, while Kiewa-Sandy Creek toppled Mitta United.
