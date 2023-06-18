The Border Mail
Culcairn defeat fourth-placed Billabong 41-32 to move into the top six

JC
By John Conroy
June 19 2023 - 7:00am
Claudia Grogan returned to the Culcairn side which defeated fourth-placed Billabong Crows to jump into the top six.
CULCAIRN have jumped into the top six with an efficient start giving the home side a game-long edge in a 41-32 defeat of Billabong Crows.

