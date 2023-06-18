CULCAIRN have jumped into the top six with an efficient start giving the home side a game-long edge in a 41-32 defeat of Billabong Crows.
Culcairn shooters Olivia Brunner and Andrea Wendt were on target as the Lions, who played finals last year, recorded their fourth win after a raft of off-season losses.
The Lions lost three defenders to travel and relocation over the offseason while Bridie Hofman has been out with an ACL injury.
Stefanie Cook in goal defence was another strong performer for the Lions while Claudia Krogan and Kayla Wright returned to the line-up which has struggled to get a full-strength team on the court.
"We've had a few out for the last three or four weeks but most of the girls were back on deck yesterday so it was nice to get a positive outcome which we've all been working for and holding tight for," Lions coach Georgie Haines said.
"It was a really nice win for us.
"Crows have lost a couple (of players) and we've lost a couple this year but they are still a handy team.
"It was nice to have the girls hit their straps in the ring.
"Obviously top six would be great but it's probably more of a rebuilding year for us - just having a good group and keeping the group together to build on next year and the year after."
In other games, the top three - Osborne, Jindera and Howlong - all posted wins while BB Saints kept in touch with finals with an eight-goal victory over CDHBU that gives them three wins.
Holbrook consolidated its position in fifth with a 39-21 win over RWW Giants.
