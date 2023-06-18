CUDGEWA remain undefeated at the top of the ladder after surviving easily its biggest test of the year.
The Blues reeled in a five-goal first quarter deficit to defeat reigning premier Tumbarumba 11.17 (83) to 11.9 (75).
Cudgewa's previous smallest winning margin for the year was 40 points.
"They caught us napping and we had to get to work," Cudgewa coach Drew Cameron said.
"We certainly got to work after quarter-time and got ourselves back into it.
"It was a tough game. Thankfully, we ended up on the right side of it.
"That's the first really close test we've had where one mistake could cost you and I thought we handled the situation very well."
Veteran Luke Bloom was one player to perform under pressure, winning and halving some key contests across half-back in the third-quarter that could have cost goals.
Returning ruckman Jimmy Cleven was another of the Blues' best while onboard brigade - Mitchell Pynappels, Darcy McKimmie, Dayne Carey and Craig Lieschke - were others to lift after quarter-time.
Skipper Pynappels was another to enjoy some big intercept moments late while the coach himself kicked five goals.
"We had a lot of contributors," Cameron said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"From our point of view it's pleasing, we could have easily lost that game because they played really well."
Jake Spackman and James Munday were best for the home side while Roos forward Daniel Hitchins finished with four.
Star Blues forward Adam Prior was unavailable for the game, while Cudgewa are also anticipating the return of injured power forward Nick Brockley.
In the other game, Bulldog Ashley Murray booted nine in his second outing for the year as Bullioh defeated Corryong 20.15 (135) to 7.6 (48).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.