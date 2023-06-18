The Border Mail
Bandits beat Crusaders 83-79 as they unveil premiership banner

By John Conroy
Updated June 18 2023 - 11:58pm, first published 5:44pm
US import Mikayla Pivec was huge for the Bandits with 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Albury-Wodonga club moved to an 8-7 record for the season.
THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits marked the unveiling of their 2022 premiership banner on Saturday with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Central Coast at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.

