THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits marked the unveiling of their 2022 premiership banner on Saturday with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Central Coast at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
The visitors were coming off a win against the ladder leading Manly-Warringah and took it up to the Bandits but the home side was able to hit its defensive straps in the last quarter to win the term by 10 and post a 83-79 win.
Casey Ardern enjoyed some clutch moments, hitting a three-pointer to get the Bandits within one point and following up with a big foul shot with US import Malury Bates (17 points) also knocking back a free-throw.
But the game belonged to another US import, Mikayla Pivec, who was dominant at both ends of the court with 29 points and 12 rebounds including the two-pointer which gave the Bandits the lead in the final minutes.
"We played pretty good 'D' in the last quarter and we were fortunate enough to hit some big shots at the end to get us over the line," coach Matt Paps said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We were having a hard time defensively, prior to that, and we just gritted it out which was good.
"Mikayla was great all game, she was really pivotal. She's a great rebounder and has a real knack for knowing where the ball is going."
Captain Emma Mahady had 17 points and four steals while Ashlee Hannan pulled in eight rebounds.
The Bandits enjoyed some good contributions from the bench with youngster Jade Crook enjoying an important five-minute patch in the third term which helped the home side stay in touch.
Mikayla is a great rebounder and has a real knack for knowing where the ball is going.- Bandits coach Matt Paps
The win sees the Bandits move up a position to eighth and capped an evening which saw the club unveil its premiership banner.
"That was a nice touch. It brought back some good memories from last year for everyone, the supporters and everyone involved on and off the court," Paps said.
Meanwhile, the men kept their season alive with a come from behind win in the earlier game.
The Bandits trailed by as much as seven points but surged back and were able to control the bulk of the last quarter as they posted a 96-92 victory against the visiting Crusaders.
Classy guard Lochlan Cummings was huge for the home side with 36 points while Jamir Coleman shot 28 and pulled in 16 rebounds in another massive game for the US import.
Fellow American Mike Parks had 13 points and four boards while skipper Jacob Cincurak had nine and eight.
The win lifts the Bandits to ninth.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.