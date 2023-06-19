The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Redgum Medical Group unveils new look Howlong Medical Centre

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redgum Medical Group's Dr Antoinette Del Popolo, Dr Wafa Ismail, Dr Amir Vafaei and Dr Michael Love at the new look Howlong Medical Centre. Picture by James Wiltshire
Redgum Medical Group's Dr Antoinette Del Popolo, Dr Wafa Ismail, Dr Amir Vafaei and Dr Michael Love at the new look Howlong Medical Centre. Picture by James Wiltshire

Howlong residents will continue to have access to key health services thanks to a revamp of the town's medical centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.