Howlong residents will continue to have access to key health services thanks to a revamp of the town's medical centre.
Corowa-based Redgum Medical Group recently added the Howlong practice to its network and officially opened it to the community on Monday, June 19.
The building on Hammer Street features four new consultation rooms, a pathology room, which will also be a place for podiatry three days a week, as well as a procedure room to be used by a nurse practitioner.
Plans are also in place to have a dietitian, diabetes education and counselling services within the facility.
Practice principal Dr Antoinette Del Popolo said her team had started to branch out in recent years with services at Rutherglen and now Howlong.
Dr Wafa Ismail will return from maternity leave to full-time work at Howlong and Dr Del Popolo is keen to take the pressure off her and add another GP to the practice.
"Wafa has a very loyal patient base here and they're very much looking forward to her being back here," Dr Del Popolo said.
"She's provided an amazing service to the people of Howlong for a number of years. It's terrific she's happy to keep working with us and hopefully we can get more doctors working with her.
"We're hoping because it is a bit closer to Albury it might be easier for a doctor that lives in Albury to come out here and work part-time.
"If we have three practitioners here most days, it would be brilliant. There's definitely the work, over 2500 people live in Howlong, so to be able to offer them the care here is fantastic."
Dr Ismail welcomed the upgrades and said it would benefit the community.
"This will make a big difference. There were times where we didn't have any nurses, so I think it's going to be great for the community and myself," she said.
"People often have to travel, and with the elderly community here, it's not fair for them. It's very good to have this in town."
Dr Del Popolo said chronic disease management would remain a key focus for the Howlong practice.
Howlong-based Federation councillor David Longley was on hand to open the refurbished medical centre and was thrilled Dr Ismail would be part of it.
"Dr Wafa has been fantastic, she's the most popular person in Howlong," he said.
"Once you hit 80, you've got to have a driving test and a lot of people don't get their licence back, so medical services are really important and it's great that Redgum are going to be providing that."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.