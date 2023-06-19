The Border Mail
All Saints Estate makes cut for Winery of the Year by Halliday Wine Companion

June 19 2023 - 3:00pm
All Saints Estate has made the shortlist for the prestigious 2024 Winery of the Year by Halliday Wine Companion. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 2.

WAHGUNYAH winery All Saints Estate has made the shortlist for the prestigious 2024 Winery of the Year by Halliday Wine Companion.

