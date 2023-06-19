WAHGUNYAH winery All Saints Estate has made the shortlist for the prestigious 2024 Winery of the Year by Halliday Wine Companion.
It was the only North East winery among the 10 finalists nationwide.
All Saints Estate winemaker and co-owner Nick Brown welcomed the nomination.
"A more modern approach to grape growing and winemaking allows All Saints Estate to showcase more aromatic and fruit-forward styles of wines," he said.
"For the Rutherglen wine region, it means we are now known not only for our beautiful, fortified wines but our fresh, balanced, new-generation table wines."
Mr Brown said there had been a trend towards making wines that were more aromatic, softer, slightly lower in alcohol and less tannic.
"We have been using more of what used to be known as alternate varieties such as sangiovese, grenache and mourvèdre but the greatest change has been harvesting the grapes earlier, which results in a fresher, more appealing wine."
North East winemaker Paul Dahlenburg (Eldorado Road and Baileys of Glenrowan, Beechworth/Glenrowan) was shortlisted for Winemaker of the Year.
He makes wines out of Glenrowan (for both his own label and at Baileys of Glenrowan), Beechworth and Rutherglen.
Mark Wadpole (Fighting Gully Road) was shortlisted for Viticulturist of the Year.
Billy Button Wines (Alpine Valleys) was a finalist for Best Value Winery while Anderson & Marsh (Alpine Valleys) was shortlisted for Dark Horse Winery.
The awards will be announced on August 2.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.