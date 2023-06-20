The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Donna Caffrey and Jenni Munday present Poles Apart after Tasmanian and Icelandic art residencies

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington artist Donna Caffrey will exhibit some of her work in Poles Apart at Creators Artspace in Wodonga from July 5 to 22.
Lavington artist Donna Caffrey will exhibit some of her work in Poles Apart at Creators Artspace in Wodonga from July 5 to 22.

TWO artists responding to their surrounds on opposite ends of the world will come together on a new exhibition in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.