TWO artists responding to their surrounds on opposite ends of the world will come together on a new exhibition in Wodonga.
Border-based Donna Caffrey and Dr Jenni Munday had arts residencies in the southern and northern hemispheres, respectively, over four weeks in October.
Caffrey was at Oatlands, Tasmania, while Dr Munday was at Isafjordur, Iceland.
They recorded their experiences in a blog; creativepracticecircle.csu.domains/poles-apart/ and will open an exhibition, Poles Apart, in Wodonga next month.
Lavington resident Caffrey said it was serendipitous that she and Dr Munday had arts residencies at the same time.
Both women belonged to Recreate, a group of Border creatives who had exhibited at Albury LibraryMuseum.
"We worked out we were about equal distance from our respective poles," Caffrey said.
"I lived in a sandstone town (84 kilometres north of Hobart) and was transported back in time. I kept thinking I was in England because it rained so much last spring."
Caffrey became fascinated with sandstone walls throughout her residency.
"Using stitching and painting on fabrics, it was four weeks of play time," she said.
"I was totally influenced by the stone surrounding me."
Dr Munday found Icelanders were engaged in their literature, particularly the sagas, and the harshness and violence of the environment rather than being overly concerned about climate change.
The artists noted similarities between the two nations: colonisation and modern reliance on tourism has had a major impact on both environments.
Poles Apart will run at Creators Artspace in Wodonga from July 5 to 22. It will officially open on July 8, 1pm for 1.30pm.
Creators Artspace is open Wednesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 4pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.