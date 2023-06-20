A Wodonga school has been recognised with a state award for its student-led sustainability program.
Made up of 23 students from years 5 to 11, the school's ResourceSmart team meet fortnightly to discuss available grants and competitions, recycling initiatives, crafting and selling eco-bricks and food wraps.
The students help to encourage their peers by promoting recycling, compost bins, solar cones and sharing second-hand uniforms between families.
"We've always had the passion, the concern and the motivation to make a difference and this program has delivered us the direction and support needed to set and achieve sustainability goals in our school environment," Victory ResourceSmart team member Abbey Quinlan said.
"I would like to acknowledge the commitment and enthusiasm of the Victory Lutheran College student action group, the wider student community and our wonderful P and F and the teachers who have so consistently given their time to support us.
"We look forward to continuing our pathway towards being a ResourceSmart school."
Sustainability Victoria interim chief executive Matt Genever said students at Victory Lutheran College were achieving great things.
"You are all tremendous role models and I know your work will inspire other students to take action," he said.
