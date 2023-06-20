The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Victory Lutheran College successful at ResourceSmart Schools Awards

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victory Lutheran College ResourceSmart team members Carla Vogelsang and Abbey Quinlan have helped set up sustainability initiatives within the school. Picture supplied
Victory Lutheran College ResourceSmart team members Carla Vogelsang and Abbey Quinlan have helped set up sustainability initiatives within the school. Picture supplied

A Wodonga school has been recognised with a state award for its student-led sustainability program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.