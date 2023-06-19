For much of Clare Bowditch's early life, she lived in the hope that someone, somewhere would tell her that she was "more than this".
"That I was more than my failures, more than my grief, more than the terrible stories I told myself about myself," she says.
It's why the ARIA award winner admits she still finds it hard to perform the song she wrote in 2008, Your Own Kind Of Girl, which became the title of her best-selling memoir.
In the opening lines of her raw and moving story, she's quick to point out the book is not a run-down of fancy titles or her "(let's be honest, relatively modest) success as a musician".
"The fanciest title you're gonna hear me called from here on in is probably my childhood nickname, Fatty-boom-bah (which I'm not sure really counts)," she writes.
Instead her memoir is "just the story I promised myself - aged twenty-one - that I would one day be brave enough, and well enough, and alive enough to write".
She says her audiences remind her - "every time I let them see who I am" - that these stories are common.
Very common.
It's why she feels honoured to be given the opportunity to lay bare her own heart - and voice - at Wednesday's Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice at QEII Square.
Bowditch was in her early twenties when she came face to face with the most difficult time in her life.
"I was supposed to be blooming and blossoming," she says.
Instead, at the age of 21 at a backpackers' hostel in Oxford, in the UK, she suffered what doctors later described as a nervous breakdown.
At the time she thought she had "a virus".
She'd stopped eating, was physically nauseous all the time and had lost half her body weight.
The physical symptoms were coupled with "an acute sense of foreboding"; indeed she feared she was dying.
"You have to remember it was the 1990s, we didn't have open conversations about mental ill-health," she offers.
There was a "lifetime leading to this", she reflects.
"It was my time of reckoning."
That reckoning was the "terrible grief and sadness" of losing her seven-year-old sister Rowena to a rare illness when Bowditch was just five years of age.
Grief and guilt - "I thought I should have done something" (to save her sister, one presumes) - coupled with lashings of shame as her struggle with weight and self-worth piled up into her teenage years.
Bowditch flew home to her "darling" parents in Melbourne where a member of their local prayer group was to give her a "daggy little book" that helped change her life.
Indeed the copy of Self Help For Your Nerves, written in 1962 by Australian doctor Claire Weekes (which is enjoying "somewhat of a resurgence", Bowditch says) was to provide simple ways to manage her anxiety and, at times, crippling inner critic.
Dr Weekes offers "useful, practical" techniques that help recognise and quell the physical symptoms of panic and fear as you feel them coming on.
"It's handy to have," Bowditch says.
"Just as importantly, Dr Weekes says you can recover from such things."
And recover she has, finding her life's work - and worth - in storytelling.
As a singer, writer, actress (on beloved television series Offspring) , radio show host and, even, community singing coach (she believes if you can speak, you can sing!).
"It's the legacy of having been dumped into a world of intensive grief as a child and also the adventure of being human," she explains.
"We are consistently challenged to find meaning."
Bowditch has had "all sorts of jobs" but the ones that mean the most to her are where she gets to tell the truth - to have honest and open conversations.
Music came naturally.
"The clue about where I fell is where I felt strongest, happiest and most myself," she reveals.
"I realised life is too short and I can't get away with pretending."
As a mum of three, who "married the drummer" Martin Brown, Bowditch acknowledges the eternal challenge of "how to be ourselves and also how to find a place in this world".
"We are, by nature, pack animals, and we want to fit in," she begins.
"In modern times we are consistently presented with stories that stick in our head.
"My mum tried to give me a counter story - to be your own kind of girl.
"She consistently reinforced that there is a place for each of us in this world - even though it can be a struggle to find it."
Bowditch has had to trust her mum's words "did stick somewhere deep in me".
And now, she hopes that her own stories can help others to understand their own.
That's what she she will share at the Winter Solstice gathering.
"We all long to be known, to be seen - and to find meaning in our lives, and in our struggles," she says.
"It took me 20 years to be ready to tell my story.
"It helped me to make sense and find the useful parts of the darkest time of my life."
Bowditch believes that every single person has a story worth telling - and that "it takes courage to do that".
"We doubt all the time our story is worth telling," she says.
"But the stories we tell ourselves and the stories we choose to believe really does matter."
Bowditch has been described as a woman who "has a deep magic that opens hearts".
On Wednesday she hopes to find a community of "kindred spirits" as the Border comes together to shine a light into the pain of suicide and mental illness.
"A space where we can be ourselves in full suffering and hope," she says.
