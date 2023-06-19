A call from road safety advocates to do more to improve the quality of training for young drivers following the tragic rise in deaths has been answered by the Victorian government.
A Premier's Department spokesman said the government was aware learner drivers were less likely to be involved in a crash if they were supported by competent, licensed supervising drivers.
The response followed a plea from former Border bus company chief Bernie Mylon to improve driver training which was supported by Road Safe North East executive officer John Weinert, and the RACV's head of policy, James Williams.
"We encourage all supervising drivers to ensure they're confident behind the wheel before assisting a learner to make sure they get the best start," the spokesman said.
"All supervising drivers are required by law to hold a full valid Victorian driver licence.
"The Graduated Licensing System (GLS) focuses on supporting the learner driver and supervising driver partnership to maximise the quality of the learner driver experience.
"Since its introduction, the GLS has significantly improved safety for young drivers, for those aged 18-20 there has been a 20.3 per cent reduction in their involvement in fatalities and serious injuries."
The spokesman said a range of learner driver resources including online platforms were intended for both learner drivers and their supervising drivers.
