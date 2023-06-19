Brownlow medallist Jason Akermanis will make a sensational return to the Border this weekend after signing with Wahgunyah.
Akermanis will make a one-off appearance against Thurgoona at Wahgunyah as the Lions chase their first win in the Tallangatta & District Football League for more than two years.
The former Brisbane and Western Bulldogs star, 46, will fly in from Queensland on Saturday morning to take his place in the forward line.
News of Akermanis' arrival is a timely boost for the cellar-dwellers, whose hopes of a merger with neighbours Rutherglen were recently dashed when the Cats decided to push forward alone.
Wahgunyah almost went into recess ahead of the 2022 season and despite battling on, have subsequently lost 28 games on the bounce.
But officials are expecting a bumper crowd when Akermanis touches down for what will be the club's biggest game in recent history.
"We jumped at the opportunity to get Jason," Lions president Darryl Hore said.
"The work's all been done by Chris Willis, our coach, he's hit the phones pretty hard over the last two or three months to see what was around and what fell over was Akermanis.
"Our players have stuck by us and it's a great opportunity for them to be able to have a game with a Brownlow medallist so the boys are very excited.
"He's bringing a couple of jumpers with him and we'll auction them off after the game.
"We want to make it a big day and there's a split round in the Ovens and Murray so we're trying to get the word out to Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Albury and Corowa for people to come along and enjoy the day."
Akermanis, who coached North Albury for four years, has made three similar guest appearances already this season for Gladstone Suns, Werrimull and Warrack Eagles.
"To get Jason is pretty exciting and he's going to be a real boost for the morale of our guys," Willis said.
"We want to let the public know, and let each other within the club know that we're not sitting on our hands.
"I want to give a good account of what I do as a coach, give it my best and leave no stone unturned.
"They got Mick Malthouse here last year and this is another good, fresh addition to the weekend.
"To have an ex-AFL player is going to create a bit of a buzz, hopefully get a few more people to come out and have a look and get around the club and let them know we're not rolling over.
"Jason brings a lot of game knowledge and I wouldn't want to be lining up on him if I was a young bloke for Thurgoona in the back pocket or back flank!
"He'll get plenty of the footy still and hopefully kick a few goals for us.
"It's going to be a great experience for our boys.
"There was word of it last week so everybody's been putting in and having a crack on the training track.
"Everyone had a really good dip on the weekend and everyone wants to keep their spot and make sure they do everything to can to have a run with him."
It's two years to the day since Wahgunyah's last win, beating Beechworth by 53 points in round nine of the 2021 season.
"We've got a lot of home games coming up and we want to make the most of them," Hore said.
"But we never expected someone like Jason Akermanis would be part of one of them!
"He was quoted the other day saying he's still fit enough to play AFL if anyone wanted him, so I think he keeps himself pretty fit.
"We've all seen what sort of a player he was and we're pretty excited about it."
"We've done a lot of work this year on our culture," Hore said.
"We copped a bit of flak early on but we've made some changes.
"We played Barnawartha on the weekend and the comments from the Barny footy club towards our club were pretty heart-warming so we thank them for that.
"We believe we have the best facilities in the competition, it's a beautiful area and we have great people so we just want people to come down and experience that.
"We'd love to have 500 people there on Saturday - but there's no limit to it.
"We'd love to have cars all around the ground, out the gate, the whole lot.
"That's where we'd love to be.
"It's all about trying to involve the community in the game, bring them down and showcase what we've got and what we can have."
Willis will give Akermanis the floor if the triple AFL premiership player wants to have his say in the huddle.
"Jason will be in the forward line," Willis confirmed.
"He might pinch-hit on-ball every now and then and he'll help with a bit of the game day structures.
"I'll take his input as to where our group's at; he's probably seen it before and I'll get the help I can.
"He's a pretty good fella, a pretty approachable bloke."
Saturday's game is bound to capture the imagination and Willis is determined to harness that interest for the long-term sustainability of Wahgunyah.
"The way country footy is at the moment, it's a battle for a lot of clubs to field juniors and hang in there and the easy option is probably to roll over," he said.
"But if you come and have a look at a club that's got a bunch of character and a bunch of good people, bringing a bloke in like this shows we're fair dinkum and we're heading in the right direction.
"I think they'll enjoy themselves and see a good game of footy."
