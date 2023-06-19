Lawyer claims win after former boss tries to enforce Border practice ban

A bid to stop a lawyer practising on the Border by his former boss has fallen flat.
KPW recently took Chirag Patel to the NSW Supreme court after he left the law firm in May and started his own practice in Wodonga.
He has been working as a duty lawyer at the Wodonga court, providing services for those in need of legal assistance, and in other locations including Wangaratta.
Wodonga has had a lack of such assistance, particularly following the appointment of Sally Wilson as a judicial registrar - a position similar to a magistrate - which led to her law firm closing.
Ms Wilson had provided duty lawyer assistance in Wodonga, with her new position creating a gap in law services in the city.
Mr Patel's former boss sought an injunction a short time after his departure that would have prevented him from working as a lawyer within 50 kilometres of Albury-Wodonga.
Mr Patel, who has 20 years of legal experience, was employed by KPW from December 2020, and signed a contract at the time which prevented him from establishing a business on the Border for two years after the termination of his employment.
Mr Patel gave an undertaking to KPW that he wouldn't seek out any of KPW's clients.
KPW took Mr Patel to court to enforce the banning clause in his contract.
Four people in the legal field wrote letters in support of Mr Patel.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell said recent changes had left many people without proper access to the justice system.
"It will be beneficial to all stakeholders of the Wodonga and surrounding law courts to have Mr Patel practising law in our region," he stated.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said there were only two duty lawyers working in the Wodonga area which was inadequate, particularly given the Wodonga court is one of the busiest in the region.
Justice Mark Richmond dismissed much of KPW's application, and instead imposed a six month ban on Mr Patel approaching any of KPW's clients for work.
Mr Patel had argued the ban wasn't enforceable and said there was "a real shortage of legal aid lawyers in Wodonga".
"I am pleased with the Supreme Court Judge's decision to allow me to continue to provide a much-needed service to our local community, which supports access to justice in our area," he said.
The matter will return to court on Friday.
Owner Kathryn Hall said KPW had supported Mr Patel's visa sponsorship and supervision and it was "extremely unfortunate" he started his own business weeks after receiving the qualifications, despite having the restraint of trade clause in his contract.
Ms Hall said her law firm had taken the legal steps to protect regional jobs and said Mr Patel "was aware of what was required" under his contract.
Two lawyers have been hired by KPW following Mr Patel's departure.
