A Bright advocacy group fears the community may miss out on millions of dollars from a property developer seeking to build a new housing estate in the town by not asking for an infrastructure contribution.
The Bright Valley housing development has drawn concerns from the newly-formed Bright Gateway Protection Group, in regards to funding of future infrastructure by Melbourne-based developer Deague Group.
A development plan was approved by Alpine Shire Council in 2022 that would see between 283 and 386 homes built over five to six years.
The 35-hectare site is south of the Great Alpine Road, between Stackey Gully Road and Tower Hill.
The exact number of houses to be built would depend on block sizes, but the developer previously said an average size of 550 square metres would yield 386 homes, and the development could fit 283 at 750 square metres each.
Gateway group president Leanne Boyd questioned who would be left to pick up the costs for infrastructure, such as healthcare, school and sporting facilities, with a potential population increase of 30 per cent for Bright as a result of the development.
"The trouble is that we know this is coming and there's no plans for the infrastructure," she said.
"We're just wondering if the money doesn't come in and the thing is going to go ahead as it seems like it is, where does it come from?
"Somebody will have to pay and who does it usually end up being at the end of the day? The only people that are hanging around are the ratepayers."
No measure is in place for Alpine Council to receive funds from the developer for future use.
"The Alpine Planning Scheme contains no development contributions overlays so there is no development contribution scheme," an Alpine Council spokesperson said.
"Therefore, no mechanism exists to impose an infrastructure development contribution on the developer."
The council confirmed there had been no commitment from any party for works on Stackey Gully Road.
"Potential upgrade options are under consideration," a spokesperson said.
The Deague Group was contacted by The Border Mail for comment.
Wodonga Council has one development contributions plan in place for residential construction at Leneva-Baranduda. The contribution is valued at $142,063,666 or $258,835 per net developable hectare.
Ms Boyd wished to form her group to monitor the progress and implementation of the development on behalf of Bright residents.
"If the community believes there are strong reasons for this process to be retraced back to the very beginning, such efforts will require substantial, independent funding," she said.
"It is a priority that this development is not treated as a welcome mat for other developers expecting or demanding the same scale and consideration," she said.
"In this role, this new independent body will need to remain vigilant and ongoing."
At its meeting on June 27, Alpine Council is recommended to award a contract for project management and strategic advisory services for the Bright Valley development to Mesh Planning.
