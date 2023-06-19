Finals contender Jindera is set to be without its best player for an extended period.
In a savage blow to the Bulldogs' finals aspirations, Mitch Lawrence recently broke his hand against Lockhart in round eight.
Bulldogs coach Andrew Wilson said he expected to be without their four-time best and fairest winner for five to six weeks.
"Mitch just fell awkwardly on his hand during the first-quarter against Lockhart and knew he was in a bit of strife," he said.
"Scans revealed a broken hand and we expect Mitch will miss anywhere from five to six weeks.
"It's no secret losing Mitch is a massive blow but we had a bye after Lockhart and there is another one next month so he might only miss four matches.
"Mitch has won our last four best and fairests and was having another consistent season.
"I don't think he knows how to play a bad game and he is one of the most versatile players in the competition who can play almost anywhere.
"He has spent time on a wing, in the ruck and up forward at stages this season.
"So losing Mitch robs us of a lot of flexibility as well but I learnt a long time ago that as a coach injuries are something that are out of your control."
The timing couldn't be worse for the injury ravaged Bulldogs who are yet to produce their best football as they struggle to put their best side out on the ground.
Star forward Trent Castles has only played five of the first nine rounds.
The Bulldogs were comprehensively beaten by Lockhart in round eight and the alarm bells were ringing at three-quarter-time against the Magpies on the weekend.
The winless Magpies threatened to cause the boilover of the season when they led by a goal at the final break.
But the Bulldogs were able to respond when challenged and booted 10 goals to two in the final term to run out convincing 46-point winners.
A loss could have spelt disaster for the Bulldogs' finals aspirations.
They appear to be the most vulnerable side inside the top-six and face a tough stretch over the next six rounds which will decide their finals fate.
The Bulldogs face RWW-Giants, CDHBU, Holbrook, Brock-Burrum, Billabong Crows and Howlong.
On exposed form, the Bulldogs will start underdogs in all six clashes except for when they travel to play the Crows at Oaklands in round 14.
"That recent loss against Lockhart has certainly put us back amongst the chasing pack in regards to a finals berth," Wilson said.
"We are yet to find consistent form and we seem forced to make at least three changes with injuries most weeks which is a factor in those inconsistent performances."
