Battery fault sparks fire that guts vehicle at Albury train station

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:54pm
An image of the incident posted on Facebook.
An electrical fault has led to a car being destroyed by fire in Albury.

