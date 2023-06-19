Battery fault sparks fire that guts vehicle at Albury train station

An electrical fault has led to a car being destroyed by fire in Albury.
Firefighters were called to the train station car park about midnight on Sunday night.
A battery is thought to have short circuited before sparking the blaze.
Fire crews attended and extinguished the fire, which caused extensive damage to the white hatchback.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.