LIGHT UP
Aurora, Albury Botanic Gardens, Saturday, June 24, 6pm to 11pm and Sunday, June 25, 6pm to 10pm
Journey through a spectacle of light and sound in the heart of the Albury Botanic Gardens as Aurora returns with a new, immersive experience. Explore unforgettable and striking installations, including dazzling laser effects, light sculptures, interactive projections and magical holograms. These multiple artistic displays, lush soundscapes and digital art experiences will delight the senses while the natural beauty of the Botanic Gardens provides the perfect canvas. Allow about 45 minutes.
SHOW UP
There's no business like snow business! Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, BYTESized Productions' Frozen Jr brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. There's a cast of beloved characters, humour and adventure.
LISTEN UP
Take It Easy featuring Havana Brown, Beer Deluxe Albury, Saturday, June 24, 9pm
DJ Havana Brown has taken over the charts as the first female DJ to sign a major label recording deal in Australia with the release of her Crave compilation series. Brown toured the world as the opening act for A-List artists such as Britney Spears, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Pussycat Dolls, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Chris Brown. She then released her first hit single We Run the Night.
GAME UP
Gin and Game Words at Billson's Brewery, Beechworth, Saturday, June 24, 2pm to 5pm and Sunday, June 25, 2pm to 5pm
Get a group together and head down to the speakeasy at Billson's. Gin and game words is the name, playing word games is the aim! Try an award winning Isabella's Barrel Aged Gin. Online bookings advised.
WARM UP
Winter Wonders Market, Bonegilla Hall, Saturday, June 24, 10am to 2pm
Warm up to winter at the Winter Wonders Market. Support local small businesses at the historic Bonegilla Hall. All stalls are inside where it will be toasty warm. There will be homemade pumpkin and potato and leek soup, hot chips, tea and coffee. Funds support the hall.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, June 24, 8am to noon
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
