There's no business like snow business! Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, BYTESized Productions' Frozen Jr brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. There's a cast of beloved characters, humour and adventure.

