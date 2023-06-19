Stolen utility cut electricity to thousands of Lavington homes after crash

Electricity was cut to homes in Lavington on Sunday night after a stolen vehicle knocked over a power pole.
A Ford Ranger was stolen from Rau Street in East Albury about 10.30pm on Friday last week.
The vehicle was found on Boomerang Drive about 11pm on Sunday after the driver crashed into a power pole.
They were spotted fleeing the area on foot, east on the road, by a witness.
The damaged power pole had already been replaced by early Monday morning.
Multiple people reported losing power following the incident, with 3943 properties impacted at the peak of the outage.
Police are investigating and urge anyone with information to call Albury police or Crime Stoppers.
