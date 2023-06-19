The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Perin Davey, Bridget McKenzie oppose Voice referendum bill

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 19 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals senator Perin Davey has opposed legislation setting up a referendum to vote on an Indigenous Voice to parliament. Picture by Mark Jesser
Nationals senator Perin Davey has opposed legislation setting up a referendum to vote on an Indigenous Voice to parliament. Picture by Mark Jesser

THE area's Nationals senators were among 19 who on Monday June 19, 2023 voted against legislation setting up a referendum on the Indigenous Voice to parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.