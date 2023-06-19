THE area's Nationals senators were among 19 who on Monday June 19, 2023 voted against legislation setting up a referendum on the Indigenous Voice to parliament.
Wodonga's Bridget McKenzie and Deniliquin's Perin Davey were in the minority with 52 votes for the bill.
Senator Davey spoke of her Opposition to the Voice in the Senate last week as part of debate on the legislation approved on Monday.
She said the Voice "presents a risky and permanent change to our constitution".
"I am absolutely committed to working with my democratically-elected colleagues to listen to our communities and to support frontline, evidence-based solutions to address closing the gap, to close this city-country divide and to ensure that we hopefully can drive change from the ground up," Senator Davey said.
"What I am not committed to doing is supporting the establishment of a bureaucracy that can only have a governance board based on an identity."
The Deniliquin politician noted her local council, Edward River, had constructive ties with its Indigenous community and Moree in northern NSW was acting similarly.
"Some tell me that these examples justify a constitutionally enshrined national voice, but I'm not convinced, because what I know is that what they have identified as positive action in Moree is completely different to what is being undertaken in Deniliquin," Senator Davey said.
"I also know that these relationships are fluid and flexible, whereas changing our constitution for such a body is rigid, permanent and risky, and I am not alone in holding these concerns."
