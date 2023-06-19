Thieves force entry to East Albury phone tower site and steal batteries

Police are investigating another valuable theft from a communications tower on the Border.
The Telstra site on Eastern Hill in East Albury was broken into about 10pm on Sunday.
Offenders appeared to have cut a hole in the rear fence before forcing entry to the premises.
Once inside they stole several large batteries before fleeing the scene.
The items taken are understood to include an uninterruptible power supply, which allows services to continue operating from the site in the event electricity is cut.
A man at the scene of the incident said the equipment was worth about $30,000.
It's believed the site has previously been targeted by thieves.
Damaged plastic tubing and what appeared to be a cabling wheel was visible at the site on Monday morning.
Detectives, a forensic police officer and an electrician attended the area as part of the investigation.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District are investigating a break-in at a business on East Street, Albury, about 10pm (on Sunday)," a police spokeswoman said.
"Several large batteries were stolen.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Albury Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The break-in is the most recent such offence, with a telecommunications tower on Red Light Hill in Springdale Heights and a Wodonga site targeted about six months ago.
At the time, Albury police said counter terrorism police were examining the Red Light Hill theft as part of protocol.
The Red Light Hill theft was estimated to have been worth tens-of-thousand of dollars.
