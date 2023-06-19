The Border Mail
Thieves force entry to East Albury phone tower site and steal batteries

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00pm
A forensic officer at the site on Monday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson
Police are investigating another valuable theft from a communications tower on the Border.

