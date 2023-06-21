The Border Mail
Dusky woodswallow is a chirpy inhabitant of our bush

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros
June 21 2023 - 11:30am
A dusky woodswallow in the process of building its nest. The species favours open eucalypt woodlands and forest edges. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)
Occurring right throughout south-eastern and south-western Australia, the dusky woodswallow is a common and familiar bird found in many different wooded habitat types.

