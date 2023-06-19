The Border Mail
Emily Browne: North Albury coach reveals the extent of her knee injury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 19 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:55pm
Emily Browne won the Toni Wilson Medal for a record-equalling third time last year. Picture by James Wiltshire
Emily Browne won the Toni Wilson Medal for a record-equalling third time last year. Picture by James Wiltshire

Emily Browne could make her return from a knee injury when North Albury clashes with Yarrawonga.

