Emily Browne could make her return from a knee injury when North Albury clashes with Yarrawonga.
The Hoppers coach and reigning Toni Wilson medallist was ruled out of the Ovens and Murray's interleague clash with the GVL last month and has been stuck on the sidelines ever since.
"I've never been good at watching netball so it's a learning curve for me," Browne admitted.
"Fiona Boyer keeps me under wraps because I get a bit excited and a bit vocal.
"I've got some wear and tear on my knee, so it's a case of rest and then doing some rehab to build up everything around it so I can get back on the court."
Since beating Wodonga in round one, North Albury have gone eight matches without a win to compound Browne's frustration at not being able to impact games.
"I've never had to talk other people into it, I've always been able to go out there and do my best to bring everyone else up," she said.
"It's interesting to see who steps up in those moments.
"Sophia Kohlhagen, the captain, is stepping up, as is Madi Lieschke who's come up from under-17s.
"Her intensity and drive through the attacking third really sets the dynamic and that's all you can ask.
"Those girls are out there doing what they love and they're teaching me how to be a better coach at the same time."
Having drawn 49-49 with Wodonga on Saturday as part of the O and M's split round, the Hoppers next face Yarrawonga on July 2.
"Hopefully I'll play that game but if not, it'll be the week after," Browne said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.