The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Long-time coach and former player Shane Lenon makes senior umpiring debut

By Matt Malone
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time Riverina coach and player Shane Lenon made his senior umpiring debut in the Riverina League on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Long-time Riverina coach and player Shane Lenon made his senior umpiring debut in the Riverina League on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Former Ovens and Murray star Shane Lenon has swapped his coach's hat for a whistle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.