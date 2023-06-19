Former Ovens and Murray star Shane Lenon has swapped his coach's hat for a whistle.
Lenon made his senior debut as an umpire in the Riverina League clash between Turvey Park and Narrandera over the weekend.
Lenon has been a club umpire at Marrar in recent seasons and was approached by the Riverina Umpire Association (RUA) about helping fill in at a senior level.
With Lenon now only holding a couple of director of coaching positions at Marrar and Wagga Swans, he jumped at the opportunity.
"I did, because of the fact I've already been doing it and I enjoy it," Lenon said.
"When the question was asked I was probably caught a little bit off guard but I was interested straight away.
"I've done quite a bit of umpiring over the years, I'm obviously a club umpire at Marrar so to actually have an opportunity to umpire at first grade level is exciting.
"I think with more club umpires, it's probably a recruiting tool for the RUA. Obviously Gav Hofert is already umpiring and I haven't seen him umpire at senior level, but I reckon he would make a good umpire and he's come out of the club umpires set up.
"It's probably a way for them to recruit and hopefully into the future, more club umpires will take it up because without umpires, you don't have a game."
Lenon was recruited after a couple of senior umpires were pleased with his performances at reserve grade level.
At this stage, it's only a one-off but Lenon is not ruling out more appearances in the future.
