Aggressive man sprayed, hit with baton as police attempted arrest

A man involved in aggressive confrontations with police and members of the public in Wangaratta has been fined.
Nofoaiga Vailele came to police attention during a fight in a car park at the Wangaratta Beaurepaires about 3am on December 17, and 30 minutes later during a fight at the nearby McDonald's.
He refused to leave and was capsicum sprayed and hit with a baton as he kicked out in a bid to prevent his arrest.
Vailele was fined $500 without conviction in Wangaratta court on Monday.
He faced charges of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.
His lawyer asked the Somoan man avoid a conviction due to the possible impact on his visa.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.