Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor admitted he feared the worst when Josh Mathey was forced off the field on Saturday.
Mathey was hurt in a collision with North Albury's Flynn Gardiner a minute into the fourth quarter at Bunton Park as he put his head over a bouncing ball in the forward pocket.
The tough on-baller was clearly in pain and came to the bench straight away.
"From what I saw, it was one of those ones that could have been really dangerous in terms of leg break stuff," Taylor said.
"He got him on the shin but he'll be fine."
The Bulldogs were down to the bare bones by the end of the game, having earlier lost Michael Driscoll (ankle) and Liam Andrews.
"Drizzy came into the game with it but we didn't have a ruckman so we bit the bullet and Drizzy played," Taylor explained.
"Liam Andrews got a concussion, he was spewing his guts up in there so he wasn't too well."
The Hoppers came from 31 points down to win a thriller.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.