The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Concern for Josh Mathey during Wodonga's defeat to North Albury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
June 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Mathey spent a large chunk of the fourth quarter off the field on Saturday.
Josh Mathey spent a large chunk of the fourth quarter off the field on Saturday.

Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor admitted he feared the worst when Josh Mathey was forced off the field on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.