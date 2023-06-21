The countdown to the Tallangatta and district league finals has begun. After ten rounds Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Chiltern have asserted their superiority over the chasing pack. While the undefeated Hawks are a deserved flag favourite, we look set for a fascinating finals series with the Roos, Bushrangers and Swans also more than capable of holding the premiership cup aloft in September with an ounce of luck. BRENT GODDE takes a look at how the rest of the season may unfold.
LADDER: First (10-0, 329%)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The disappointment of losing last year's grand final to Chiltern has seemed to galvanised the Hawks who haven't put a foot wrong this season. They boast a 10-0 record to have a stranglehold on the minor premiership and flag favouritism. Jack Neil's charges have answered every challenge and boast a whopping 70 percent more than third-placed Beechworth. The Hawks have the third best attacking record in the competition with their multi-pronged attack one of their biggest assets. Scott Bartel is their highest goalkicker with 25 to highlight how they share the workload. Connor Newnham, Jordyn Croucher and hard-running midfielders Dillon Blaszczyk, Jake Hicks and skipper Jack Andrew are also capable of kicking multiple goals. Neil has also been able to keep the opposition guessing with his clever use of trump card Newnham. Newnham has spent time most weeks across half-back, in the midfield and half-forward before also playing as a deep forward with lethal effect and making it difficult for the opposition to find a suitable match-up. The X-factor for the Hawks could be key forward Mitch Paton. Paton has only shown glimpses of his ability so far this season but could simply prove to be a match-winner in September if he can find his best form.
THE FINAL WORD: Virtually guaranteed the minor premiership and the advantage of the first week off during the finals series. The secret to the Hawks' success is the evenness of their 21-players and they don't rely heavily on any individual to kick a winning score. Their bottom-six players also look superior to the opposition which will be crucial when the blowtorch is applied in September.
PREDICTION: Premier
LADDER: Second (8-1-1, 254%)
THE SEASON SO FAR: After missing finals last year the Roos have emerged as a genuine flag threat to sit second on the ladder with their only loss against premiership favourite Kiewa-Sandy Creek. The Roos are led superbly by skipper Ben McIntosh who is in Barton medal winning form with plenty of support from Lee Dale, James O'Connell, Joakim Jarratt and the under-rated Logan Martin. However, their defence has been the cornerstone to the Roos' lofty position on the ladder with vice-captain Gus Lingham, Nick Houston, Hamish McInnes, Josh Garland and Martin all rock-solid in the back-half. The biggest knock on the Roos' premiership credentials is their ability to kick a winning score against the other flag contenders in Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Beechworth and Chiltern. Casey George is their leading goalkicker with 28 after booting a bag of 20 against cellar dwellers Wahgunyah. Coach Darren Holmes has elected to play prized recruit Zac Leitch out of the goal square at times with minimal effect. Leitch spent most of his time in the O&M as a ruckman and doesn't appear to be a natural forward with the ability to kick a bag of goals.
THE FINAL WORD: The Roos sit second and will be hard to displace for a prized double chance during the finals series. While they meet both Chiltern and Beechworth in the run home, the Roos have the luxury of not having to face Kiewa-Sandy Creek again which should ensure they finish second or third on the ladder. The biggest query on the Roos is their recent lack of finals experience and if they are capable of going to the level required during September to win at Sandy Creek.
PREDICTION: Fourth
LADDER: Third (8-2, 263%)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Last year's preliminary finalists boast a better list than last season but a slightly worrying trend of slow starts has proven costly in both losses against Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek. The Bushies were one goal to seven down against the Roos at half-time and also only scored one goal to 10 against the Hawks in the first two-quarters. On both occasions they fought themselves back into the contest to prove they can more than match the best in the league. Their attack is the highest scoring in the competition with Lachie Armstrong and Jai 'In The Sky' Middleton both providing strong marking targets. Middleton has been relatively quiet against the other flag contenders and needs to kick a bag against a league heavyweight to boost his confidence ahead of finals. Prized recruit Tristan Stead has shown enough to suggest he could prove to be a trump card for the Bushrangers in September. The solidly built midfielder has played at a much higher standard and has the ability to push forward and hurt the opposition on the scoreboard. Co-coach Brayden Carey is on the record as saying that the Bushrangers peaked too early last season and learnt a valuable lesson that you can't win flags during the home and away season.
THE FINAL WORD: The Bushrangers look well-placed to retain the double chance with their destiny in their own hands. They can take a giant stride towards securing a top-three finish with victory against Chiltern in round 12 which the Bushrangers will start favourites on their home deck.
PREDICTION: Runner-up
LADDER: Fourth (7-2-1 257%)
THE SEASON SO FAR: While not as formidable as last season, the reigning premier remains a dangerous proposition and a flag threat. An under-manned Swans lost against Beechworth and drew with Yackandandah in the opening two rounds but internally would be quietly confident of notching wins against two of their main top-three rivals when they meet for a second time. The Swans don't look as dangerous in attack without Ethan Boxall and Nick Bracher and heavily rely on veteran Mark Doolan to kick a winning score. But they still boast plenty of quality with coach Brad Hibberson, Barton medallist Scott Meyer, young gun Kyle Cooper, Ben Mason and Ashton Brookes. The biggest knock on the Swans' flag credentials if they can sneak into the top-three. History says it's almost always impossible to win the flag from the elimination final. Even more so considering the quality of the top-four sides in the competition this season.
THE FINAL WORD: The Swans face an uphill battle to snatch a top-three finish and look likely to have to beat Beechworth, Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the run home to finish with the double chance. A task that looks beyond them if recent form is any guide.
PREDICTION: Third
LADDER: Fifth (6-4, 124%)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Last year's elimination finalists lost a stack of experience over the off-season but to their credit have remained ultra-competitive under coach Kade Butters. While not in the same class at the other sides inside the top-five, the Tigers look set to battle out the remainder of the season with Tallangatta and Thurgoona for the right to play finals.
THE FINAL WORD: Have a slightly tougher draw in the run home compared to the sixth-placed Tallangatta but a finals berth could hinge on their round 18 clash with Thurgoona at home.
PREDICTION: Sixth
LADDER: Sixth (5-5, 128%)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Hoppers had defied their critics in the first nine rounds to be sitting inside the top-five and the side most likely to finish fifth. But a costly loss last round against Thurgoona has seen Tim Kennedy's charges slip to sixth and look destined to fight for the remaining spot inside the top-five with Barnawartha and Thurgoona. The recent departure of Kaine Parsons overseas will hinder their chances with the athletic tall one of the most damaging key forwards in the competition. Parsons is expected to return for the final month of the season and his form upon returning could determine the Hoppers' finals fate.
THE FINAL WORD: Have an easier run home compared to Barnawartha and Thurgoona and the Hoppers should be able to regain their spot inside the top-five with the late season return of Parsons providing they don't slip-up against any sides below them on the ladder.
PREDICTION: Fifth
LADDER: Seventh (5-5, 80%)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Bulldogs look destined to spend another season rebuilding under coach Dan Cleary but recent wins against Mitta United and Tallangatta have raised hopes of snatching an unlikely finals berth at the kennel. While the Bulldogs have an inferior percentage compared to Barnawartha and Tallangatta, they do face Wahgunyah on Saturday which could provide a timely opportunity to bridge the gap.
THE FINAL WORD: Remain in the mix to play finals but a poor percentage is most likely to haunt the Bulldogs unless they can produce a major upset in the run home.
PREDICTION: Seventh
LADDER: Eighth (4-6, 128%)
THE SEASON SO FAR: A promising off-season recruiting blitz has been derailed by injuries to the Blues' best three players in Jarrod Hodgkin, Ethan Redcliffe and Louis Miller.
THE FINAL WORD: The Mountain Men can start planning their trip away.
PREDICTION: Eighth
