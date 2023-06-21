The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Kiewa-Sandy Creek deserved flag favourites after starting the season 10-0

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 22 2023 - 8:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hawks haven't won a flag since 2018 which almost qualifies as a drought for the league heavyweight.
The Hawks haven't won a flag since 2018 which almost qualifies as a drought for the league heavyweight.

The countdown to the Tallangatta and district league finals has begun. After ten rounds Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Chiltern have asserted their superiority over the chasing pack. While the undefeated Hawks are a deserved flag favourite, we look set for a fascinating finals series with the Roos, Bushrangers and Swans also more than capable of holding the premiership cup aloft in September with an ounce of luck. BRENT GODDE takes a look at how the rest of the season may unfold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.