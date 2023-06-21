THE SEASON SO FAR: Last year's preliminary finalists boast a better list than last season but a slightly worrying trend of slow starts has proven costly in both losses against Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek. The Bushies were one goal to seven down against the Roos at half-time and also only scored one goal to 10 against the Hawks in the first two-quarters. On both occasions they fought themselves back into the contest to prove they can more than match the best in the league. Their attack is the highest scoring in the competition with Lachie Armstrong and Jai 'In The Sky' Middleton both providing strong marking targets. Middleton has been relatively quiet against the other flag contenders and needs to kick a bag against a league heavyweight to boost his confidence ahead of finals. Prized recruit Tristan Stead has shown enough to suggest he could prove to be a trump card for the Bushrangers in September. The solidly built midfielder has played at a much higher standard and has the ability to push forward and hurt the opposition on the scoreboard. Co-coach Brayden Carey is on the record as saying that the Bushrangers peaked too early last season and learnt a valuable lesson that you can't win flags during the home and away season.