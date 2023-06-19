COUNCILS covering an area extending from Tooleybuc to Tumut in NSW and Mansfield to Corryong in Victoria will be invited to join Wodonga Council's battle for a new Border hospital.
On Monday June 19, 2023, Wodonga Council recommitted to its fight for a new Twin Cities hospital with an eight-part motion that included seeking input from 17 other local government areas.
They are Albury, Alpine, Benalla, Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, Indigo, Lockhart, Mansfield, Moira, Murray River, Murrumbidgee, Snowy Valleys, Towong and Wangaratta.
Councillor Danny Chamberlain made the successful bid to speak to those councils, which are considered in the catchment for medical services provided from Albury-Wodonga.
"This is not parochial Wodonga, this is (about getting) the best possible facility for the people of the area," Cr Chamberlain said.
The exact wording of his addition to the original seven-leg motion was "that Council send an invitation to all mayors of councils in the 300,000 catchment (including specialist care) to discuss working towards the provision of a health services provision of specialist care appropriate for the current and future needs of the Albury-Wodonga region".
Councillor Kev Poulton said the NSW and Victoria's handling of Albury-Wodonga's hospital future had been a "balls-up".
"This isn't about Wodonga missing out, this isn't about Albury keeping something," Cr Poulton said.
"This is simply about 300,000 people and hopefully getting their understanding of the fact that their health service has been duped, it has been duped by both states."
Cr Poulton said it was a "disgrace" the Victorian government had turned its back on Wodonga Council and "everybody should be outraged by that and no-one should be surprised by that".
Mayor Ron Mildren said there was an "awful lot of unanswered questions" about the Albury hospital upgrade planned by the state governments.
"We don't really know what we're getting, when we're getting it or whether it is going to be more or less what we've already got," he said.
Councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer welcomed the "strength in numbers" of inviting other areas to join Wodonga's efforts but warned it would be a long fight in the community's interest.
