The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga invites 17 other councils to help new hospital campaign

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 19 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councils beyond just the Murray River frontage of Albury-Wodonga are to be invited to focus on the health needs for the wider region in the context of hospital plans for the Twin Cities.
Councils beyond just the Murray River frontage of Albury-Wodonga are to be invited to focus on the health needs for the wider region in the context of hospital plans for the Twin Cities.

COUNCILS covering an area extending from Tooleybuc to Tumut in NSW and Mansfield to Corryong in Victoria will be invited to join Wodonga Council's battle for a new Border hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.