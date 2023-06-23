Feature property | A classic 1930's gem

4 BED | 1 BATH | 3 CAR
Coming up for auction on July 15 is this lovely home in Albury.
If you've considered the convenience of life in the centre of town you'll want to inspect this four bedroom home in Small Street.
Located just off Pemberton Street and at the base Monument Hill, this house has the charm and character of the classic Albury home with it's red brick facade and 1930's period features.
The home offers tall ceilings and high profile architraves and skirtings as well as polished floors and lead lighting.
You'll find a roomy floor plan with modern warmth and styling as the home has been refurbished with functionality in mind.
There is gas heating and ducted cooling.
The kitchen has oversized bench tops, gas cooking and an electric oven and dishwasher.
Outside you'll find a double carport out front and at the rear an undercover outdoor entertaining area and a secure yard.
There is also a single car garage/workshop ideal for storage, a hobby space or equipment.
Positioned in a great location, it's an easy walk into the botanic gardens and central Albury from here and close to schools, shops, cafes, restaurants and walking trails.
