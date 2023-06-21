Demand for The Carevan Foundation's service is higher than ever before as it launches its fourth winter appeal to collect goods for people in need.
The ongoing cost of living crisis and bitterly cold weather has created the perfect storm for many doing it tough across the region.
Carevan has again partnered with West End Plaza to set up a collection point between Kmart and Coles for blankets, socks and warm clothing, and, most importantly, non-perishable food.
Chairman Dr John Brabant said there was a lot more people feeling insecure.
"It's an increasing problem, it's not going to go away any time soon," he said.
"It's good to help people that are in crisis. There are people that are just lonely and battling.
"With what we do, you've got to win over people's trust first.
"It's about them trusting us and knowing that there shouldn't be a stigma attached because it is so prevalent in today's society."
West End Plaza marketing manager Richard Fox said it was the most important year for the appeal.
"There's a lot more people down on their luck compared to any other year, just with the cost of living and everything getting worse and worse," he said.
"Carevan being such an embedded service in the community, once people see it, their pockets seem to open up a bit more. We notice this one gets the most support."
Wodonga Plaza is also supporting the appeal with a collection point for goods.
Border residents can also make cash donations through Carevan's website to assist the cause.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.