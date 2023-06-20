A WODONGA councillor will write his own letter to Victoria's Local Government Minister about the monitor put in place to oversee the city, after disagreeing with his colleagues.
Graeme Simpfendorfer has rejected a letter councillors have agreed to send to minister Melissa Horne, after discussing monitor Janet Dore in a June 5, 2023 workshop.
He repeated past criticism the monitor's final report on the council was "underdone" when he spoke at the meeting on Monday June 19, 2023 about the response to Ms Horne.
Cr Simpfendorfer said his experience of the workshop was significantly different from that of other councillors, but he declined to elaborate suggesting it was not appropriate.
"The right for me, to write to the minister directly, I will exercise and in transparency I will share that with all councillors and the community because our community paid a significant amount of money for this monitor and it (the letter) doesn't deal with any of the issues about why she was appointed in the first place," he said.
Mayor Ron Mildren noted the council had been asked by Ms Horne to respond to Ms Dore's report, her four recommendations and particular steps taken to ensure a safe working environment for council chief executive Matt Hyde and executives.
"We don't have a charter to go outside of those things," Cr Mildren said.
"Yes I drafted the letter but it's been based on the points that were raised by all the councillors present at the briefing meeting, so if there's things that are different or should have been done differently they should have been raised at the briefing meeting or subsequently brought to the attention of myself or the CEO."
The draft letter to Ms Horne had been signed by Mr Hyde, but council agreed to alter it to Cr Mildren, given the minister originally wrote to the mayor.
The eight-page response sets out the council's views on Ms Dore's recommendations to Ms Horne that mayors and CEOs have stronger authority on councillor behaviour, councils receive support to understand the benefits of a monitor, councillors need to have a municipal-wide perspective and support for the health and safety of CEOs and executives need to be addressed.
The letter concludes "the experience of having a monitor was very beneficial".
Cr Simpfendorfer said he would make his letter public, in line with the council's response.
