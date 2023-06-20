The Border Mail
Wodonga councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer to pen letter on monitor

June 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer will give Victorian Local Government Minister Melissa Horne his own thoughts on monitor Janet Dore and her report.
A WODONGA councillor will write his own letter to Victoria's Local Government Minister about the monitor put in place to oversee the city, after disagreeing with his colleagues.

