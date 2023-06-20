The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bridge maker Nelson McIntosh offers big sum to Yackandandah Health

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The arrows on this sign are pointing the same way, but which direction will votes go in when Yackandandah Health members decide the organisation's future? That question will be answered soon.
The arrows on this sign are pointing the same way, but which direction will votes go in when Yackandandah Health members decide the organisation's future? That question will be answered soon.

THE chair of Yackandandah Health is on edge as members prepare to vote on Wednesday June 21, 2023 on a takeover by Apollo Care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.