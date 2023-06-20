THE chair of Yackandandah Health is on edge as members prepare to vote on Wednesday June 21, 2023 on a takeover by Apollo Care.
The fate of the aged care, childcare and medical provider will be decided by more than 200 members, with 75 per cent backing needed for the deal to proceed.
Yackandandah Health's board chair Doug Westland is wary about what will unfold.
"I'm nervous but I'm optimistic about the good sense of the community," Mr Westland said.
"I just hope the community will take a balanced perspective on the circumstances and the options we've put before them."
Among those who will be voting is former Yackandandah Health board member and bridge company founder Nelson McIntosh.
He believes there has been a lack of information provided about the takeover and questions why the health site has not been valued and vacant land not developed to raise money.
Mr McIntosh told a public meeting with Apollo representatives on Monday June 19 he would bankroll a fighting fund.
"I said 'I'll put $100,000 up interest-free for however long it takes', whether that's three to five years, to get the show back on the road and if it costs $500,000 I'd put that up as well," he told The Border Mail on Tuesday June 20, 2023.
"I broke down because I get so emotional, it's just a sad day for a community as strong as Yackandandah."
Mr McIntosh said he would be voting no on principle because "Yackandandah deserves better and deserves to fight the fight".
Mr Westland did not address Mr McIntosh's offer, saying the vote was the focus.
"I listened to Nelson's presentation last night and I really feel the passion he was displaying and it's shared by many people in the community," he said.
"It's a very difficult set of circumstances we're dealing with and have to act in the way that's appropriate for a board of directors."
Yackandandah's Terri Manderson said citizens should have been told in January that extra funding was being sought from the federal government, rather than wait until Apollo's takeover bid was revealed last month for public details.
"Yackandandah has significant political, intellectual and financial collateral in this village that was not engaged before May," she said.
Mr Westland said going public in January would have risked the stability of the organisation, through the wellbeing of residents, staffing and supplier agreements.
Ms Manderson, who is not a member, said "whilst I respect many fear a 'no' vote may impact security of residential care and childcare places and/or continuation of GP services, at this late stage, maybe it is the lifeline needed to fully investigate how we got here and work together to find a solution that avoids the asset sale".
