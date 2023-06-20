AN Australian actor who divides his time between Sydney and London will help equip Border students for their creative journeys.
Doug Hansell, who has a long list of film, television and theatrical credits, will offer two workshops for budding actors in Albury during the July school holidays.
He said a workshop for students aged 10 to 16 would suit those who were already involved in drama programs or passionate beginners while the workshop masterclass for those aged 16-plus would suit those with a drama practice.
"The students will get a basic toolkit of the major components they need for live performance," he said.
"The masterclass will be based on the work of (acting coach) Larry Moss where each actor prepares a piece of performance for public consumption."
Growing up in suburban Sydney, Hansell said he was the black sheep in a footy-focused family.
"I did piano lessons and singing lessons and studied music in Newtown but I leaned into drama and by the end of it I was juggling both. I went to Sydney Conservatorium of Music and lasted about seven minutes!" he said.
Having graduated from Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Hansell said it took a decade before he hit his stride.
He is now performing in the award-winning musical Come From Away and spent years on The Wharf Revue (Sydney Theatre Company) while his television credits include Home and Away, All Saints and Underbelly: Badness.
"If you wholeheartedly follow your passion you can make it," Hansell said.
"I'm 41 but I don't feel like I'm at the peak of my career."
Hosted by Sharyn Hill School of Performing Arts, The Acting Toolkit workshops will run on July 15 (aged 10-16) from 10am to 4.30pm and July 16 (16-plus) from 10am to 4.30pm at Albury Public School. For bookings visit TryBooking.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.