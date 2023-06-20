Man on 13 bail counts caught on stolen motorbike with drugs in Wodonga

A man on more than a dozen counts of bail has been locked up after being arrested on an allegedly stolen motorbike with drugs in his possession.
Wodonga officers took Christopher Oats, 28, into custody at the Wodonga Ampol on Melbourne Road on Friday.
He had put fuel into a stolen green Suzuki with false number plates, with the bike allegedly taken in Albury during the Christmas period.
The number plates on the machine were also stolen.
A check of a sunglasses case in Oats' right pocket also found half a gram of what police believe is ice and a meth pipe.
Oats allegedly gave the false name of Michael Oats.
But an officer at the scene had previously dealt with the 28-year-old, and his facial tattoos didn't match up with the name given.
The 28-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Oats had 13 matters pending in court and was living between homes in Wodonga and Wangaratta.
His new charges including two counts of handling stolen goods, using an unregistered motorbike, unlicensed driving, drug possession, giving a false name to police, contravening bail and three counts of committing an indictable offence on bail.
"I just believe he will commit further offences, especially against the Bail Act," Constable Luke Brosolo said when asked about the police opposition to Oats' release bid.
He said he was on many counts of bail and was likely to continue driving.
"I believe he just won't stop," Constable Brosolo said.
Oats had been due in Wangaratta court on the same day he appeared in Wodonga court earlier this week.
His lawyer noted Friday's incident was the first alleged offending since last August.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Oats needed to show exceptionally circumstances, but had failed to do so.
He refused the bail application with the case to return to Wangaratta Koori Court on June 30.
The court heard he was withdrawing from drugs.
