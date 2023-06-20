The Border Mail
Man on 13 bail counts caught on stolen motorbike with drugs in Wodonga

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
Christopher Oats was on 13 counts of bail when he was arrested by Wodonga officers on Friday.
A man on more than a dozen counts of bail has been locked up after being arrested on an allegedly stolen motorbike with drugs in his possession.

