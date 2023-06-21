House of the Week | Rural lifestyle in Splitters Creek

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Lap up a resort style lifestyle in this home which comes complete with a pool and tennis court.
Nestled amidst the countryside of Splitters Creek this property offers lovely views and the perfect blend of country living and modern luxury.
"This is one of the more elevated properties in Splitters Creek and has fantastic views," said Lachlan Stewart from Stewart Gould.
"It's in a beautiful position and very quiet, there is a strong lifestyle aspect with this property."
Set on approximately 1.8 hectares, the four bedroom, two-bathroom family residence has a warm, welcoming and homely atmosphere.
Expertly designed for a growing family, the property has a recently updated kitchen featuring stylish stone benchtops, two wall ovens and a generous layout ideal for the family and entertaining.
"One of the bonuses of this home, apart from the pool and tennis court, is the detached rumpus room that could be set up for a range of purposes," said Lachlan.
"There's space for a pool table or gym equipment and it could also be utilised as a separate retreat."
The property is ideal for those with horses or other stock as there are four fully fenced paddocks, an arena, horse yards and a tack room.
There is a solar heated saltwater in-ground pool, perfect for cooling off during those warm summer days, and a floodlit tennis court.
Effortlessly blending comfort with convenience, this superb home features reverse cycle cooling and heating to maintain a pleasant environment throughout the seasons.
Located approximately 10 kilometres from the centre of Albury, you can enjoy the tranquillity of a country life while remaining within easy reach of all the amenities Albury and Wodonga has to offer. With the Murray River nearby you also have access to tracks and trails and water activities.
"I would certainly say that Splitters Creek is a tightly held area.
"There's not a huge amount that's ever on the market in Splitters Creek so when they do come up they tend to be very popular," said Lachlan.
