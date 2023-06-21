The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Redesign streets, light trucks for safety and practicality

By Letters to the Editor
June 21 2023 - 10:30am
A Tesla Model S charges in Wodonga. File picture by Mark Jesser
Redesign streets for EV safety

Perhaps they need to raise the intersections or roughen the surface of streets in residential areas so electric vehicles make more noise to alert people to their presence. Electric cars are just as loud as petrol/diesel cars at high speeds because of the noise caused by the friction of tyres. If there is noise, pedestrians will know.

