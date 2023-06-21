YOUR SAY: Redesign streets, light trucks for safety and practicality

Perhaps they need to raise the intersections or roughen the surface of streets in residential areas so electric vehicles make more noise to alert people to their presence. Electric cars are just as loud as petrol/diesel cars at high speeds because of the noise caused by the friction of tyres. If there is noise, pedestrians will know.
Drivers also need to be careful when rounding a corner too, so they can see if there is a pedestrian waiting to cross. Residential streets should be narrow but wide enough for a garbage truck or a bus to navigate through with cars parked on both sides of the street.
We also need to restrict the sale of light trucks to people that actually require them for the work they do (and I'm talking about SUVs and utes with a high ground clearance that are taller than the average person).
I have to wonder, why are we making the vehicles bigger but making the roads smaller? Why are we changing the design of the bodies of the light trucks to be less and less practical to the point that the very people who actually need these vehicles opt for older designs because of the junk that we design today? It's pretty sad that we're following the path of America when it comes to general-use vehicle design.
IN THE NEWS:
What is needed on this line is several powerful new diesel locomotives to pull enough carriages with plenty of comfortable seating plus a good cafeteria and clean toilets.
A mixture of express trips and some stopping at stations on the way to and from Melbourne. Such a train system would solve the fiasco with ticketing or at least go a long way in doing so.
It should be noted that there are elderly and disabled people for whom buses are just not an option, they can only travel by train.
The Border Mail should find another way of coping with rising costs other than with only having one comic strip published daily. After often reading many concerning and depressing news items it always is a joy to read the comics page for a laugh or even a smile and just one a day is not enough.
Is the long term plan of The Border Mail to get rid of the paper altogether? Remember there are a number of older people in particular who support the paper but don't have computers etc that may stop reading The Border Mail. The Border Mail has always had a high esteem and acknowledged as one of the best country papers in Australia, don't let the standard drop.
