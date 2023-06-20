Netball Wodonga is celebrating its best performance at the Association Championships for more than 20 years.
Wodonga's under-13s made it all the way to the grand final in Melbourne before going down 17-8 to St Albans/Caroline Springs at the State Netball Centre.
Their U15 counterparts also surpassed expectations by winning six games and just missing out on finals.
"The girls weren't really sure what it was going to be like and we just thought the day would be great experience for them to play at the venue," committee member Kathryn Fryer said.
"But they've had a great season, only losing one game all year leading into the champs, and this was the best we've done in a very long time.
"Wodonga haven't been in a grand final since at least 2000; our teams have often won only one or two games when they've got to Melbourne."
Seeing both teams perform so well on the big stage was a thrill for everyone at Netball Wodonga.
"We're extremely proud of their performance and sportsmanship on the day," Fryer said.
"The under-13s ended up having the third and fourth-placed teams both cheering for us in the grand final and I think that says a lot about our girls.
"There is a lot of work that goes in, the coaches put a lot of time and effort in, as do the committee, to get the girls there, and they really appreciate that.
"Both teams were very versatile with every player doing their bit on the day."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.