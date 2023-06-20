Doctor group years late in responding to murder-suicide findings

A doctors' group is yet to respond to coronial recommendations following the death of two people in Wangaratta after nearly three years.
Greg Floyd killed his wife, Ora Holt, before taking his own life on April 25, 2017.
Mr Floyd had sought assistance from a general practitioner and a psychologist before the incident.
Coroner Caitlin English investigated the murder-suicide and handed down findings and recommendations in June 2020.
She urged the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners review its documents and policies around the ways doctors assess the risk, or suspicion, a person is committing family violence.
The coroner found there were no examples of what a GP would include or exclude in making such a judgement.
Ms English noted there was a tool for assessing the risk of elder abuse, but nothing similar for family violence.
She also urged the GP group work with primary health networks and family violence hubs to educate members about family violence.
A recent report noted the group was yet to respond, despite a reply being expected by September 2020.
