Lockhart stun third-placed Howlong in one of the upsets of the season

By Brent Godde
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Young Demon Angus Grigg produced a best on ground display on the weekend in Lockhart's upset win over Howlong. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lockhart has emerged as a dangerous wildcard in the Hume league finals race after claiming the scalp of third-placed Howlong at Lockhart on Saturday.

