Lockhart has emerged as a dangerous wildcard in the Hume league finals race after claiming the scalp of third-placed Howlong at Lockhart on Saturday.
The Demons proved their previous round victory over Jindera was no fluke after booting eight goals to one in the second-half to notch a convincing 11.9 (75) to 5.9 (39) victory.
They may have endured a winless season last year but the arrival of coach Tom Keogh has sparked a stunning turnaround in the Demons' fortunes.
The Demons' second top-six scalp in as many rounds suggests their rebuild under Keogh is not only on track - it's on a fast track.
Incredibly, last year's wooden spooners sit in seventh spot and only one win outside of the top-six at the half-way point of the season.
Keogh rated the victory over the Spiders as the club's most significant for several seasons.
"It was an impressive win against a genuine finals contender," Keogh said.
"I couldn't be happier.
"We set out with a pre-match plan which the boys sort of half followed in the first-half.
"But in the third-quarter they really knuckled down and stuck to it and it paid dividends."
The Spiders went into the clash without their prime-movers in Azzi medallist Hamish Clark (overseas) and Ben Baker (knee).
However, Keogh felt the victory would inject a timely dose of confidence and self-belief into the playing group in the countdown to finals.
"It's a great reward for the playing group," he said.
"Internally we feel we have been ultra-competitive all season apart from a hefty loss against Holbrook.
"To keep a quality side like Howlong to one goal after half-time reinforces what we are capable of if we stick to our structures and game plan.
"We feel like we are a three or four goal better side at home and after a few lean years want the opposition to start dreading making the trip to Lockhart again.
"The last two wins against Jindera and Howlong has suddenly put us in seventh spot and firmly in the finals mix.
"If we could make finals this year after coming off the wooden spoon, that would be a very, very big tick.
"But to be honest, internally we are not even thinking about finals, we are just focussing on being as competitive as we can be and the ladder will look after itself."
The Demons were best served by Angus Grigg who crossed from Turvey Park two years ago.
James McDermott, Abraham Wooden and Ryan Shaw were also damaging for the home side.
McDermott and Jake Phillips combined for seven goals which proved pivotal in the low-scoring contest.
Keogh has been impressed with Grigg's development who is enjoying a breakout season.
"Angus is a bit of a Mr Fixit for us with his ability to play forward or back," Keogh said.
"He is a talented kid who probably flies under the radar of opposition sides but personally I rate him highly."
