Albury man told stepdaughter to drop charges or face a custody battle for child

By Albury Court
June 21 2023 - 7:00am
Threat middle-aged man made to witness a 'one-off' though it left her in fear
A magistrate has accepted an Albury man's attempt to intimidate a woman into not giving evidence against her own mother was committed on impulse.

