Threat middle-aged man made to witness a 'one-off' though it left her in fear

A magistrate has accepted an Albury man's attempt to intimidate a woman into not giving evidence against her own mother was committed on impulse.
Nevertheless, she made clear to Matthew King the gravity of what he had done.
"It is a very serious offence to threaten a potential witness and a matter that carries 10 years' imprisonment," Sally McLaughlin told the 49-year-old, on convicting and fining him $1500 on Tuesday, June 20.
King's offending involved him knocking on the front door of his victim's West Albury home and telling her: "Do you know you got your mum arrested?"
Albury Local Court previously heard that when the victim said she did, King replied: "You've got two options; drop the charges or we are going for custody (of the stepdaughter's child)."
This, police said, "caused the victim extreme fear".
King previously pleaded guilty to a charge of threaten or cause injury to a potential juror or witness.
Police had withdrawn charges of acting with the intention of intimidating a witness and stalking or intimidation.
Ms McLaughlin, on also placing him on a six-month community corrections order, told King what he said was "a one-off utterance by you".
"I accept there was a context in why this occurred," she said.
"That is, there was a relationship between the victim and your partner.
"There was no planning."
Ms McLaughlin said it was "unlikely" that King would re-offend.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said King showed remorse, as demonstrated by him making full admissions to police just 40 minutes after the intimidation happened on April 4, having knocked on the victim's door about 3.40pm
"He has not come before the court in 27 years," Mr Lingham said, pointing out that King's last matters were traffic offences when he was aged 22.
"He clearly had not thought about what he was saying."
Mr Lingham said his client was not the accused in the case over which he made his comments.
That, he said, meant "there was no self-interest in doing so".
While it was a significant charge, Mr Lingham submitted that King's offending fell below the mid-range for seriousness.
"There was no degree of planning," he said.
King was supported in court by his partner.
The finalisation of his matters had waited the completion of a sentencing assessment report by NSW Community Corrections.
The court heard previously how King's stepdaughter made a report to police on April 4, about midday, where she outlined allegations of a "serious domestic violence" matter involving her mother.
That led to the arrest of the older woman.
During the arrest, police saw one of the woman's children contact King about what had taken place.
After that, King went around to the victim's home in West Albury.
King knocked on the stepdaughter's front door and spoke to her about getting some of her mother's property.
It was then that he asked her the questions about the circumstances related to the arrest.
After the victim became fearful on being spoken to by King, she immediately contacted Albury police.
