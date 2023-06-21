FOR the first time in forever, Disney's Frozen Jr will come to life on stage in Albury.
BYTESized Productions will open the show based on the 2018 Broadway musical at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
Frozen Jr brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage.
The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
Director Lauren Schmutter said Frozen Jr was a popular choice for this year's production.
She said 60 children ranging in age from 8 to 18 made up the cast supported by 10 in production.
"BYTESized is about creating opportunities for Border youth," she said.
"It's not just about who gets to be on stage.
"We have teenagers helping paint the set and helping with the sound set-up."
With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magical adventure and plenty of humour, Frozen Jr will have broad appeal.
Rated G, the show is suitable for all ages.
The show opens on Friday night at 7pm, with Saturday's shows at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday's show from 12pm.
