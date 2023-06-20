Offender 'copes with stress' by smashing door, wall holes, breaches violence order

His partner's refusal to unlock her phone led to a Howlong man using a claw hammer to smash holes in a laundry wall.
Albury Local Court has heard how the incident on May 16 resulted in him being charged.
But just a month later, on Sunday, June 18, Gregory Craig English did it again.
In that most recent incident, English, 34, and his partner of 10 years were at their Russell Street home when they began arguing over money about 3.30pm.
Police said English became aggressive. He began kneeing at a hallway door, leaving several large holes.
Police were called and English was arrested.
English was charged with destroy or damage property and contravention of an apprehended violence order. He pleaded guilty.
The incident last week resulted in a detention order over another domestic violence-related destroy or damage property charge over the incident from May 16.
The court was told English's offending was a result of him beginning to use methamphetamine as a way to cope with everyday stresses, including tension in his relationship.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys that English "certainly can't go back to that house again".
"Mr English is not really known for matters of violence," he said.
"He does have a drug problem, he's quite open on that."
Police said English and the victim were home together on the first occasion about midday when he approached her, picked up her phone and demanded she unlock the phone so he could go through her messages.
She refused and then moved forward as if she was going to headbutt him; he did the same.
English then used the claw hammer to smash several holes in a laundry wall.
He was placed on a nine-month community corrections order and was convicted and fined $1300.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.