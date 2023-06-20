The Border Mail
Howlong man released from custody with fines, 9-month community corrections order

By Albury Court
June 21 2023 - 9:00am
Offender 'copes with stress' by smashing door, wall holes, breaches violence order
His partner's refusal to unlock her phone led to a Howlong man using a claw hammer to smash holes in a laundry wall.

