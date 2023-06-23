Feature property | A spacious family home in Lavington

5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This five bedroom, two bathroom property offers an abundance of features.
The main bedroom is complete with a ceiling fan, walk in robe and ensuite, while the other bedrooms also come equipped with ceiling fans and built in robes, providing ample space for everyone.
The main bedroom ensuite features a view from the shower overlooking the fernery.
It also has a dual vanity and separate toilet. The main bathroom includes a bath, with a separately appointed toilet.
The laundry is also well equipped with ample storage options.
There are three living areas, including a sunken lounge room with split systems and ceiling fans. ,
The kitchen offers stone benchtops, blackwood cupboards, a dishwasher and brand new cooking appliances including a 900mm electric oven and gas cooktop.
This home also has a 12.9kw solar system and three-phase power.
The electric floor heating (four-zoned) is perfect for the cooler months, keeping your family warm and toasty.
There is a secure yard with a garden shed, automatic gates, and an undercover alfresco area with ceiling fans and blind, perfect for entertaining and family gatherings.
The remote access garage and additional off street car parking space make it easy to accommodate guests.
