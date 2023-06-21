If all NSW Police officers threw out just one piece of their uniform each year, that's still a lot of potential landfill.
Far better to use the material again, combining it with other fabrics to create one-of-a-kind clothing, toys, bags or scrunchies for children in need.
There lies the purpose of Uniforms 4 Kids, a registered charity that began in Queensland and has now been introduced to Albury, its first NSW Police site.
Volunteers are being sought to sew, iron, unpick, remove buttons and cut patterns out either in their own time or at a weekly session at Orana Community Centre, Springdale Heights.
"We've got a whole bunch of uniforms down there just waiting to be turned into something else," Murray River Police District Chief Inspector Scott Russell said on Tuesday, June 20.
"The call is out there for the community here in Albury and afar to come on board."
Orana Community Centre co-ordinator Amanda Skrypczak said the versatile project offered "jobs for anyone and everyone".
"If you're not a sewer you can unpick, you can iron, we'll teach you it all," she said.
"It's such a great initiative and it's building the relationship between the kids and the police as well."
Uniforms 4 Kids started small about nine years ago, with director and operations co-ordinator Anne Macdonald saying she was "really chuffed" when Chief Inspector Russell contacted the group about becoming involved.
"We've worked closely since then to get NSW off the ground, and we're so happy that we've been able to do that," she told The Border Mail.
Key to the venture is the local element, ensuring Border sewing groups take part, with the new clothing then also distributed by police within the area.
Ms Macdonald said the charity had give clothes to migrant communities, victims of domestic violence, foster children and children's wards.
Volunteers also made library bags, pencil cases and stuffed toys, even creating small high-visibility vests for preschool excursions out of emergency personnel vests.
"There's all sorts of things we can do, it's up to your imagination," Ms Macdonald said.
"You are giving a child that doesn't having clothes, clothing, and that's the most important thing.
"It's the community supporting the community supporting children.
"It's wonderful for the community, but it's also really, really good for our volunteers.
"To me, one of the most satisfying things when I walk into a group, and you hear the laughter and the ladies chatting."
Chief Inspector Russell said Uniforms 4 Kids supplied everything sewers would need, including the uniform and additional materials, buttons and cotton.
"You could sew one garment a week or you could sew 10, the quantity is not an issue," he said.
"There's no set commitment to it, it's just your time."
Any leftover materials will also be repurposed, for example as stuffing for furniture.
"So it's a full circle of sustainability, hopefully, but we need the volunteers first to get stuff going," the police officer said.
The weekly sessions are held at Orana Community Centre each Tuesday from 12.30pm to 3pm.
For more information call the centre on (02) 6025 3988 or Albury police on (02) 6023 9234 or mrpdcpo@police.nsw.gov.au.
Donations to Uniforms 4 Kids are tax deductible and can be made at uniforms4kids.com.au.
