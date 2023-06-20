The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ovens and Murray open side reaches Association Championships grand final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 20 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League open women's side in Melbourne with coaches Rhiannon Harris and Sarah Moore.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League open women's side in Melbourne with coaches Rhiannon Harris and Sarah Moore.

The Ovens and Murray's reputation as regional Victoria's premier competition was cemented on Sunday night when the open women's side reached the grand final of the Association Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.