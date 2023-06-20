The Ovens and Murray's reputation as regional Victoria's premier competition was cemented on Sunday night when the open women's side reached the grand final of the Association Championships.
In making the state decider for only the second time in 12 years, the O and M made a huge statement about the quality of netball right here on our doorstep as they toppled eight other associations at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne.
Having prevailed in extra-time to win a gripping semi-final against the Hampden League, they went straight into a gruelling showpiece against the Banyule & District Netball Association.
In the end, it came down to the final few seconds as the Melbourne outfit fought back from a half-time deficit to snatch a 13-12 win.
"I'm incredibly proud of the effort," O and M coach Rhiannon Harris said.
"We lost our first two games and it looked like it was going to be a very long day but we changed tack and tried not to make as many changes and leave a base seven on as much as we could for a full game.
"We were disappointed to not win the final but for the girls to play 10 rounds, play the semi-final straight away and go into extra time was brilliant."
Missing a number of key players through injury and unavailability, the O and M showed huge character to go nine games undefeated after those back-to-back losses.
"The girls have exceptional spirit," Harris said.
"Hannah Symes, our captain, addressed the girls at the start of the day and said how important communication would be on and off the court.
"We really needed to up the positive energy after that second game and start to back each other.
"We had the best day, there were lots of laughs and it showed the girls were having a lot of fun.
"By the final, some of the players had played six quarters of netball in a row but they kept going.
"We finished the day with the best percentage by quite a margin; scoring 30 goals more than our opposition, which is a reflection of how much attacking ball we had."
Wangaratta's Ellie Cooper was sensational in the midcourt and Emily Stewart (Raiders) got through a power of work in goal-attack, shooting the majority of the O and M's goals at 85 percent accuracy.
Symes, meanwhile, led from the back as the O and M left no-one in any doubt as to their standing in Victorian netball.
"Our league is so far removed from a competition like the VNL and we don't have too many players playing in it but this speaks to what the brand in our competition is like and how the expectation of the individual coaches is thereabouts," Harris said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.