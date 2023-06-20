The Border Mail
Azzi medallist Hamish Clark and runner-up Ben Baker both out for the Spiders

June 21 2023 - 6:30am
Reigning Azzi medallist Hamish Clark has headed overseas for an extended break but is expected back next month with the Spiders host Osborne.
Finals bound Howlong are set to be without the services of its two best midfielders for an extended period.

