Finals bound Howlong are set to be without the services of its two best midfielders for an extended period.
Azzi medallist Hamish Clark has missed the Spiders' past two rounds after departing the country for a trip overseas.
Clark is not expected to be back for the Spiders until their round 12 clash against Osborne on July 12.
Fellow midfield maestro and Azzi runner-up Ben Baker is still battling a knee complaint.
The Spiders' captain has only played three out of nine matches and was last seen in round five against Billabong Crows.
Co-coach Matt McDonald said he expected his midfield dynamos to be back fit and firing a month before finals.
"We always knew Hamish had an overseas trip organised and we planned for that," McDonald said.
"Ben recently had scans on his troublesome knee and has ruptured his PCL.
"The knee is pretty strong and Ben has still been training, goes to the gym and can still do leg weights.
"So everything is fine in that regard.
"He will see a specialist on Thursday.
"Hopefully Ben doesn't need surgery and he could be back as soon as after the bye weekend on July 8.
"We are confident he will be back sooner rather than later but just don't know an exact date at the moment."
The Spiders sorely missed the presence of their two best midfielders after going down to Lockhart in a round full of surprises.
RWW-Giants also sprung an upset against Holbrook and Brock-Burrum did likewise against CDHBU.
